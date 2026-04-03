Windsor Regional Hospital is projecting a deficit this year of more than $20 million.

The hospital has a yearly overall budget of $755M according to officials.

Officials say they won't know the final deficit figure for a few more weeks, once the accounting is done up to the end of March.

A financial report to the Board of Directors Thursday indicated medical staff remuneration is over budget by 6.2 per cent with all salaries only slightly over budget at 0.08 per cent.

Unionized staff sick percentage are both above the 4.8 per cent target for January; Met campus came in at 5.9 percent and Ouellette ended at 6.3 percent.

Overtime by unionized staff is also above the 4.0 per cent target; Met ended January at 5.4 per cent with Ouellette clocking in at 7.3 percent.

Another big pressure on the hospital is the number of "unfunded" beds.

“That’s typical across the province,” CEO Kristin Kennedy told CTV News Thursday.

"You see influxes of patients coming through during flu and surge season, what we call it here, and this organization is running upwards of 74 to 80 beds at any given time unfunded."

Kennedy took over as CEO on March 30th, following the retirement of Karen Riddell.

Kennedy says she needs more time with staff and the financials before she can say how the hospital will attempt to balance the budget.

Earlier this week two other hospitals in southwestern Ontario (London Health Sciences Centre and Chatham-Kent Health Alliance) announced job eliminations to balance their budgets.

Kennedy said she is spending the coming weeks pouring over the books to get a better sense of how to manage Windsor Regionals’ deficit.

"I think you have to look at it in different ways,” Kenneday said. “What are opportunities for efficiencies, so that we can be more fiscally prudent with the money that we do have and looking at growth revenue and our performance in the ER and our surgical wait times to see if we can bring money in revenue in a different way to offset our deficit."

Kennedy hopes to have more concrete answers on the budget at the next board meeting in May.