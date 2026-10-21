Windsor receives over $2.4 million from OLG for hosting Caesars Windsor

Caesars Casino is shown in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday, December 18, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill)

The City of Windsor has received its second-quarter payment from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) for hosting Caesars Windsor.

The cheque for the three month period covering July 1 to September 30, 2026 totals just over $2.4 million.

Since casino gambling began in May 1994, Windsor has received over $146,249,000.

These payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.