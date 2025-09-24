The Windsor Spitfires are ranked 2nd in the country in week one of the CHL Top-10 Rankings.

The Spits were ranked 5th overall for their preseason performance but have moved up to 2nd for week one.

Windsor won both of their games last week against Sarnia and London.

The Spits dominated the Sting 8-1 on Friday night in Sarnia, before winning 4-1 during their home opener Saturday night against the London Knights.

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the QMJHL are currently first in the CHL.

The Spitfires will be back in action on Thursday night in Windsor where they'll welcome the Sudbury Wolves to the WFCU Centre.