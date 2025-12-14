The City of Windsor is still known as one of the "rattiest cities" in Ontario.

Orkin Canada has released its 2025 Rattiest Cities ranking, showing where the most rodent activity is across the country.

Toronto remains in the top spot. The next four cities are in British Columbia and include Victoria, Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond.

These rankings are based on the volume of residential and commercial rodent treatments Orkin Canada carried out over the past year.

While Windsor didn't rank in the top 25 cities across the country, they did rank 16th in Ontario.

Windsor ranked 20th in Ontario in 2024.

Orkin Canada is reminding Canadians of the steps they can take to mitigate rodents from entering their homes including trimming trees and shrubs, eliminating water sources like leaking gutters or standing water, inspect for signs of droppings, burrows, or gnaw marks, and seal any entry points including cracks larger than 1/4 inch.

The City of Windsor continues to offer a rodent extermination program where officials will come and perform free property inspections.