Twenty-seven CN local workers are joining the 9,300 others across Canada who were locked out Thursday.



This is the first time in Canadian history both major rail networks at CN and CPKC are idled by a labour disruption.



Teamsters Local 390 members tell CTV News they represent 27 people at the Windsor CN operations.



They are picketing at the foot of the yard on Dougall Avenue south of Eugenie.



In 2019, the workers were on strike for a week before settling their contract.



Meanwhile at the yard along Crawford Avenue, Canadian Pacific Kansas City employees are also on strike.



A Teamsters Local 528 spokesperson tells CTV News they represent 11 Windsor workers.



They also support five people who work for CPKC, based out of London, but who are forced to work in Windsor.

