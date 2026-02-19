The Windsor Public Library's bookmobile is already very well-loved.

'Fred 2.0' was unveiled in early July 2025, replacing 'Fred', which was taken out of service in 2020 due to mechanical issues.

Residents can checkout books, DVDs, return books, use Wi-Fi, tablets, and can use computers within the bookmobile.

Fred 2.0 continues to be in demand and has made a number of appearances at Willistead Park, Oakwood Park, Meadowbrook Park, AKO, Kensington Court Retirement Home, Bright Lights Windsor, Princess Elizabeth EarlyON, among many other stops.

The average gate count per month in 2025 between July and December 2025 was 894. The average count in 2018 was 646, while the average count in 2019 was 803.

Jen Knights, CEO of the Windsor Public Library, says Fred 2.0 is quite popular.

"He's bright, he's big, and he's been spotted all over time. People can certainly request to have Fred come to their location by reaching out to our staff members. And we provide a calendar on a monthly basis that will let people know what's going on, and where Fred might be."

She says the bookmobile has visited many different locations.

"Fred has been to a number of different schools, certainly long-term care facilities, and spots that we know people congregate. Fred's been spending time at the parks, and certainly at some of the City of Windsor community centres as well. So, we try to have Fred go to where people are looking for, but also take requests and fill them as demand allows."

Knights says they'll continue to move Fred 2.0 to busy areas in 2026.

"I think our intent is to continue to look at areas that might not have a branch close by, or we have groups of people in the community that like to get together. That's really important. And then certainly supporting different community events that people bring forward and let us know about, whether it's a city-wide event, or something that a community group is hosting in our area."

Fred 2.0 is fully accessible and includes a lift.

The schedule for where Fred 2.0 is stationed can be found by clicking here.