Windsor Public Library sets opening date for new downtown Central Branch

Windsor Public Library (WPL) has announced the opening date for its new downtown Central Branch at 400 City Hall Square.

The move comes earlier than originally planned. The library had been expected to remain in the Paul Martin Building until early 2028, but developer Rob Myers agreed to end the lease early without penalties to the city, allowing the library to relocate sooner as work proceeds on a boutique hotel planned for the building.

The final day of service at the current Central Branch at 185 Ouellette Avenue will be Sept. 19.

The branch will then close from Sept. 20 to 23 to allow staff to move collections, technology, equipment and furnishings to the new location.

During the relocation, residents can continue to access WPL services through the city’s other nine branches. Branches are open Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 8 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all other days.

Online services remain available at all times.

The new Central Branch will open to the public on Sept. 24.