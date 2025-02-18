A successful 2024 for the Windsor Public Library.

The WPL Board will be presented with the 2024 Statistics report at their meeting this afternoon, which showed overall increases of library usage.

While there was a 10 per cent decrease in membership in 2024 from 2023, there are approximately 1,000 new memberships per month: a 9 per cent increase over 2023.

2024 saw a total of 489,000 people entering the libraries across the city, which was a 4.7 per cent increase from the year prior.

The Windsor Public Library also saw an 8.2 per cent increase in public internet usage throughout 2024. All library branches offer computers and printers for residents. 33 per cent of the 2024 usage took place at the downtown Central Branch.

Over 60,000 people attended in-branch programs, an increase of 17,000 people from the year prior.

Kieran McKenzie, vice-chair of the Windsor Public Library Board and ward 9 city councillor, says the decrease in membership isn't a concern as it's clear people are visiting the library.

"What it shows is people are continuing to still use the library, and I think once some of those folks whose library cards may have expired do make it back to the library for whatever reason, whether they want to take a book out, or utilize any of the other services, that would represent an opportunity for them to renew their library card."

He says offering public internet usage helps keep the library relevant as well.

"That's a really important area for us to continue to build, and to expand upon because those services are being increasingly used. And I think that there's a tremendous amount of opportunity for us to become even more relevant in the community by expanding those services."

McKenzie says early statistics show that the new hours have been successful.

"We certainly are going to take a deep dive into that when we have a greater number of the usage statistics on those days, but in the early going, it looks like folks were aware that we were going to be open on Sunday's and have been using the services those days."

Starting January 5, 2025, nine branches are now open seven days a week, and hours of operation are standardized across the board. Only the Local History branch, located on Sandwich Street, is unavailable on Sundays.

The report is being presented as information only.

The board will meet at City Hall at 4:30 p.m.