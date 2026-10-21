Windsor Public Library considers automated hold lockers as union raises concerns

Windsor Public Library is considering installing automated book hold lockers around the city, which has sparked concern from the union representing library workers.

The library board met Tuesday afternoon where the topic of the hold lockers were discussed following concern raised by union representatives.

An automated hold locker is a secure unit with electronically controlled doors that lets people pick up or drop off items anytime without needing a staff member or a physical key.

CUPE Local 2067, which represented the workers, is concerned that these lockers would replace library staff, and would take away the human interaction and connection that comes with libraries.

At Tuesday’s meeting, administration confirmed there are no plans to reduce staff or operating hours because of the lockers. A request for proposals has closed, with three bids now being reviewed by an evaluation committee before the board decides on next steps.

CUPE Local 2067 President Katie Vlanich says she believes the money would be better spent investing in staff and making library hours more accessible.

“Financially, doesn’t make sense. And my concern is if this is supposed to be an enhancement to service, I think the people who work at a library are the best service we have to offer. Why not invest in that?”

She says automated pickup could create problems with technology, vandalism and theft, while taking away some of the personal experience of visiting a library.

“You get to come in, maybe you find something you didn’t know you were looking for, but also we can get you in and out in like two minutes. This is not, it’s not a long process to check out a book. I think part of the joy of libraries is going into that space, even if it’s just for a minute to pick up a hold.”

Windsor Public Library Board Chair Mark McKenzie says the board is considering three outdoor lockers, with potential locations in Walkerville or Ford City, South Windsor near Captain John Wilson Park, and the area around the temporary Central Branch.

He says the lockers are intended to improve access in neighbourhoods without a nearby branch, not reduce staffing or close existing locations.

“It will create an enhancement. It’ll add to the neighbourhood. And it’s also for those people who work shift work, right? I mean, Windsor’s a shift work city. Not everybody works 9 to 5. And so sometimes people just can’t get to a library before they close. And so this gives people an opportunity to say, you know what? I can’t get to the library today before they close, but I can go over to that locker and I can pick up my book there.”

The lockers would use Wi-Fi, would be partially covered, and are weatherproof.

Windsor Public Library is reviewing three proposals for automated book pickup lockers, as the union representing library workers calls for greater investment in staff and accessible hours.

Essex County Library had a similar program called Open+, which was a self-service system at the Harrow, McGregor, and Comber branches. During their most recent meeting at the end of September, the library board approved moving forward with phased decommissioning of the system due to declining usage and high costs.