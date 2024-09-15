Starting today, library hours across the city will start to switch to the winter hours.

The Central Branch, the Budimir Branch, and the Riverside Branch will now be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday's.

Starting Monday, the seasonal change in hours will begin at all other branches.

This change in hours will be in effect until December 22, 2024, just one day into winter this year, followed by a two-week holiday schedule.

The new annual operating schedule will begin January 1, 2025.

In August, the Windsor Public Library board approved new hours for 2025 which would unify hours at all 10 branches in the city.

The new changes would see Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday's operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

And Monday and Wednesday would see hours of 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.