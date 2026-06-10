Windsor Public Library Central Branch closed due to HVAC issues

The Windsor Public Library Central Branch downtown was closed Wednesday.

A spokesperson pointed to an HVAC issue and it being too warm inside the building for normal operations.

The issue is being worked on, but there’s no timeline for a fix causing the Central Branch to remain closed into Thursday.

They say all nine other branches remain open, including online service.

They add for those looking to beat the heat in the core can visit the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre on Pitt Street.