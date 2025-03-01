If you’re in the market for a new car, a dealership near you will have a new Windsor built vehicle available for purchase.

The all new fully electric 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona is now available for purchase.

Stellantis highlighted it’s capabilities in cold winter weather, with two new features to help drivers in snowy conditions - a mechanical limited slip differential which helps to maximize traction, and a wet/snow mode that employs traction control, electronic stability control, regenerative braking, and torque bias logic between the front and rear electric drive modules.

The Daytona also has a ‘drift donut’ mode which is ideal for doing donuts and drifts in empty parking lots.

“The all-new Dodge Charger is truly the world’s only all-wheel-drive muscle car,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO. “The Dodge Charger lineup will deliver multi-energy powertrain options and, no matter what model customers choose, all-wheel-drive capability is standard, which is an opportunity for both the Dodge brand and for our customers who live in colder climates.”

The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona starts at $57,790 CAD.

Production on the Chargers in Windsor began last fall.

-Reporting by CTV's Bailey Shakyaver