Two suspects were taken into custody Sunday morning after police interrupted a break-in at a business in the 3900 block of Walker Road.
Officers arrived on the scene just before 11 a.m. and observed damage to the exterior door of the building, and set up a perimeter around the area.
With the assistance of K9 Ghost, the newest member of the Windsor police K9 Unit, officers conducted a search of the property and located two suspects as they attempted to crawl through an opening in a fence.
A 44-year-old man has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.
A 35-year-old woman has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.