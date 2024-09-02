Two suspects were taken into custody Sunday morning after police interrupted a break-in at a business in the 3900 block of Walker Road.

Officers arrived on the scene just before 11 a.m. and observed damage to the exterior door of the building, and set up a perimeter around the area.



With the assistance of K9 Ghost, the newest member of the Windsor police K9 Unit, officers conducted a search of the property and located two suspects as they attempted to crawl through an opening in a fence.



A 44-year-old man has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.



A 35-year-old woman has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

