Windsor Police are warning the public about a phone scam.

Police state that telephone scammers are posing as Windsor Police officers in hopes of obtaining money and personal information.

Scammers are using caller ID spoofing to pretend their call is coming from Windsor Police, they then tell victims that they face some sort of penalty and that an arrest warrant will be issued in their name unless money is transfered.

Police say the scammers may attempt to intimidate or pressure victims into sending money or personal information.

As a reminder, police say to stay calm, verify the caller, and hang up and contact the Windsor Police non-emergency line to verify the caller's authenticity.

Police are also urging the public to report the call if you suspect a scam to police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.