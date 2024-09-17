Pause before you press send: protect your privacy and your future.

That is the message to youth under 18 from Windsor police who are thinking of taking and sending nude photos of themselves.



In partnership with Essex County Youth Diversion, executive director Joanna Conrad says it's really important for kids to understand the fact that taking nude photos is considered child pornography.



"Anytime they send a nude photo of themselves, if they take a nude photo of themselves, anything that is sexual in nature or for example, trying to be sexy but they're posing in a provocative way, even if it's in a bikini, that is considered child pornography."



She says when youth send nude photos, they are considered having distributed them.



"So when they take the photo, it's manufacturing. When they send it, it's distributing, and then if they happen to be in possession of it, then they are possessing."



Conrad says youth need to understand that once a photo is taken, saved or shared, it's not theirs anymore.



"Anyone know has potential access to it. Whether it's a hacker, whether somebody happens to walk by, scoop up your phone, now 'oh there's a nude, let me just ruin this person's life', because how easy is it to do that."



Youth Diversion helps young people deal with and manage life challenges with clients ranging from six to 18.



Along with parents or guardians, the organization offers professional guidance and resources to enable young persons in trouble to steer their lives back on a healthy track in all areas of their lives.



Participant referrals can also be made by police or the courts.

