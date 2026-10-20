Windsor police warn against campaign sign tampering ahead of election day. (Source: WPS)

With municipal election day six days away, Windsor police are reminding residents that tampering with campaign signs could lead to a police investigation.

Police say removing, damaging or defacing a campaign sign without permission may be considered theft or mischief.

The Windsor Police Service is also urging people to keep the election period respectful, noting threats, harassment or intimidation involving candidates or campaign workers can result in a police investigation.

Anyone who witnesses a campaign sign being stolen or damaged, or threatening or harassing behaviour, is encouraged to contact police.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers.