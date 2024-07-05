The Windsor Police Service is sending out a warning about a new social media scam in the community.

Police report that the scam involves postings about a missing person or a pet and asking people to share the post.

Once it's been shared widely, an edit is made to the original post, adding a request for money.

Police say extensive sharing gives the post more credibility, making it look less like a scam, and that the tactic lures friends and family of those who shared the original post into donating money to the scam.

The public is warned to:

1. Verify the Profile: Check the account's profile for the number of friends, personal photos, and other signs of authenticity.

2. Scrutinize the Comments: Look for comments that heavily promote the post (after it’s been edited) or claim successful donations, which might indicate a scam.

3. Consult Reliable Sources: Check local police services or news outlets for any reports or posts about the missing person or pet.