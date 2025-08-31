Windsor police are looking for witnesses of an east end crash that left a driver with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 9700 block of Tecumseh Road East and found a brown SUV and a silver minivan with significant front end damage.

According to police, the driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the minivan sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Tecumseh Road East between Lauzon Road and Forest Glade Drive was closed in both directions for several hours while the traffic reconstruction unit conducted an investigation

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, has information, or video footage of the incident to call the traffic enforcement unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 8803.