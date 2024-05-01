Windsor Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 67-year-old woman.

Police are trying to locate 67-year-old Donna Gadsby.

She was last seen around 4 a.m. this morning at an assisted living home in the 700 block of Victoria Avenue.

Police say she's described as a white female, shoulder-length brown hair, and some missing teeth.

They add she uses a walker and was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket and black tights.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information is asked to contact Windsor Police.

