Windsor Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who hasn't been seen since March.

Police are trying to locate 27-year-old Dalton Bartnik and say they are concerned for his well-being.

Bartnik is described as a white male, 5'6", with a slim build.

Police say he is known to frequent both downtown Windsor, as well as the Stratford area.

At the time of his disappearance, it is believed that he was wearing a grey oversized track suit, Jordan running shoes, and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.