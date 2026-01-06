Police in Windsor need the public's help in locating a 19-year-old man.

According to police, Mathew Lisqum was last seen Monday night around 11:30 in the area of Parent Avenue and Ottawa Street.

Police say Lisqum is 6' tall, approximately 150 lbs, with blue eyes and dirty blonde curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a green and black sweater, a black jacket, red flowered shorts, and white Converse shoes and was carrying a string backpack.

Windsor police are concerned about his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.