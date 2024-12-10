The Windsor Police Service is looking to identify two suspects following a home invasion and assault in the city's east end.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning, officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Ford Blvd. for a report of a home invasion.

Through investigation, officers learned that two male suspects entered the residence around 9 p.m. Police state that the home owner was assaulted during the incident - suffering minor injuries.

The first man is described as white with a slender build and approximately 5'8'' tall. He wore a dark jacket and a black face mask at the time of the incident.

The second man is described as white with a slender build, blue eyes, and approximately 5'10'' tall. Police say he wore a black track suit, a black face mask, and a Detroit Tigers hat at the time of the incident.

Residents in the area are asked to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between the hours of 8:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Monday for any evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.