Police have released a picture of a woman they're trying to identify in connection to a serious assault investigation this past summer in Windsor.

Around 3 a.m. on Aug. 16, officers responded to an assault call in the 3500 block of Peter Street.

As a result of an investigation, officers learned that a man was confronted by an unknown woman after he exited a taxi in the area.

Police say the woman initiated a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical altercation when she struck the man multiple times and continued to assault him as he lay on the ground.

The man sustained several physical injuries, including a concussion and a fractured left knee.

Investigators have since obtained and released a photograph of the suspect, who is described as a white female, between 30 and 40 years old, with a medium build and long, straight brown and blonde hair.

At the time of the incident, she wore a light-coloured shirt and shorts and black high-heeled boots extending to her knees.

Investigators say she left the scene in a light-coloured Dodge pickup truck, accompanied by two males.

The first male is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball cap, white t-shirt, black shorts, a black cross body bag, and black running shoes with white soles.

The second male is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black shorts, and white Nike running shoes with a black Nike "swoosh.".

Investigators ask residents and business owners in the area to check their dashcam or surveillance footage for evidence related to this case. Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.