A busy four days for the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit, which issued 257 enforcement actions, including one to a driver who was allegedly watching music videos on a cellphone.

Police say a 32-year-old male driver was stopped while allegedly watching music videos on a cellphone. He was charged with having a display screen visible to the driver, a form of distracted driving, and issued a $500 fine.

In another case, a 63-year-old male driver was charged with failing to stop for a school bus and not wearing a seatbelt and was issued two fines totaling $600.

A 19-year-old male driver was also stopped for travelling 91 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone in the 1100 block of Lauzon Road. His vehicle was impounded for 14 days and license suspended for 30 days, and he was charged with stunt driving.

A 62-year-old male driver was also charged with driving with a suspended license. His vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police ask drivers to respect speed limits, keep their eyes on the road, and make safe driving a priority.