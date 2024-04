Windsor Police will be back to monitoring some of the city's most dangerous intersections today.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit will be out on the roads patrolling.

Officers will be stationed along Walker Road from Division to Legacy Park, as well as the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and County Road 42, to conduct traffic stops and reduce collisions.

The fine for failing to stop for a red light is $325, and $110 for a stop sign.