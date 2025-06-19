Windsor police want drivers to stay focused and put their phones away.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit handed out 41 tickets for various offences on Tuesday across several locations in the city.

According to police, 18 drivers were caught using their cellphones while behind the wheel.

Police say distracted driving endangers not only your safety but the safety of everyone on the road.

Fines and suspensions vary for novice drivers and fully licensed drivers for using cell phones while behind the wheel.

For novice drivers, suspensions are from 30 days to a license cancellation.

For fully licensed drivers, fines are between $615 and $3,000 and suspensions are from three days to 30 days.

Fully licensed drivers could also lose three to six demerit points.