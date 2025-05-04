Windsor police have released their monthly crime stats for April, with a significant drop in property crimes compared to last year.

The stats show a 16.3 per cent decrease in property crimes so far for this year. Just over 3,200 (3,209) cases of property crimes have been reported from January to the end of April compared to over 3,800 (3,835) cases during the same time period in 2024.

For the month of April alone, 797 property crime cases were reported compared to 998 in April 2024.

Despite this decline, the stats also showed a 4.4 per cent increase in crimes against people for 2025 at 942 reports. From January to April in 2024, there were 902 crimes against people reported.

According to Windsor police, wards 3 and 4 had the highest number of crimes against people for the month of April.

Other criminal code violations such as child pornography, administration of justice violations, non-violent weapons offences and gaming and betting offences are down 5.5 per cent for the year so far.