Windsor police have released their monthly crime stats for May that shows a consecutive drop in property crimes.

In May, the service says there were 790 property crime cases reported, compared to 979 in May 2024, representing a 19.3 per cent drop.

There have been 4,000 cases of property crimes reported from January to the end of May, a 16.9 per cent drop in cases during the same time period in 2024.

Crimes against people are up for the year however, with 1,266 cases reported for 2025 so far, representing a 3.8 per cent increase.

Other criminal code violations such as child pornography, administration of justice violations, non-violent weapons offences and gaming and betting offences are down 1.9 per cent for the year so far.