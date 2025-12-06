The Windsor Police Service Board says they apply for every provincial grant available to them.

This comes after the board received a letter during their Thursday meeting from LaSalle council.

LaSalle has currently raised concerns that municipalities with their own police service, as opposed to contracting with the Ontario Provincial Police, may be at a disadvantage when applying for provincial funding.

The letter by LaSalle council was sent to Ontario's solicitor general requesting that the province engage in discussions on creating fair and equal funding opportunities for municipal-led police forces.

The provincial government announced in Nov. 2024 that they would give $77-million to towns with OPP forces to assist with the rising costs, however, municipal-led police forces did not receive any additional funding.

Windsor Police Board Chair and ward 6 councillor, Jo-Anne Gignac, says of course it's a concern.

"We've looked at comparative costs because policing has continued to be a pressure point for municipalities. The OPP services, of course, for smaller municipalities has also been of concern, and I understand that."

She says some provincial grants have been reduced or eliminated.

"When we talk about police transporting, that was an area where youth transportation has become very costly because we used to have facilities right here in the City of Windsor. Now, we have to have two police officers transport youth great distances."

Gignac says provincial funding is critical for small and large municipalities.

"We have the dog team, we have the Guns and Drugs Unit... definitely some of the small burbs will call and ask us if we can assist on some things, and we charge for that. But, when your core grants are being reduced, or additional local costs are having to be incurred because you're closing facilities... it's a jump."

Gignac adds that she believes as these costs continue to rise, the province will be forced to address these issues.

The City of Windsor, which also provides service to the Town of Amherstburg, and the Town of LaSalle are the only local municipalities that operate their own police service.