The Windsor Police Service (WPS) is mourning the loss of retired K9 officer Hasko.

Police say Hasko passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, after serving the community for over nine years as the region’s first explosive detection canine, assisting in countless cases.

The service extends its deepest condolences to Hasko's handler, Const. Ken Meloche, during this difficult time.

"Hasko will always be remembered for his unwavering bravery, remarkable contributions, and dedication to keeping our community safe. His courage in the face of danger and his lasting impact on our service will never be forgotten," said WPS in a social media post.