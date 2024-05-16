The Windsor Police Service has added 41 new auxiliary officers to its ranks.

The officers were sworn in on Wednesday, and it means the service now has its largest complement in recent history.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Chair of the Windsor Police Service Board, once served as an auxiliary officer.

Dilkens told AM800's The Morning Drive that the auxiliary officers do receive training and offer great support to police.

He says this benefits the entire city.

"You will see them out at all special events, helping with traffic control and resourcing at special events throughout the city, but they also do ride alongs with the police," says Dilkens.

Dilkens says it's a great opportunity for the new auxiliary officers.

"You will see the auxiliary, of course, patrolling the parks, key parks right now, we're going to expand that into different parks, and those are parks all throughout the city, and it's great news," says Dilkens.

As part of the newly approved 'Strengthen the Core' plan to improve safety and revitalize downtown, the city is spending $217,000 to add more auxiliary police officers in downtown parks and on trails.