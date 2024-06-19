A police sergeant in Windsor has been honoured as part of the 2023 group receiving medals of bravery from the provincial government.

The government honours police officers and firefighters from across the province with the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery and the Ontario Medal for Firefighter Bravery every year.



Officials say the medals are the province's highest honours and are awarded to police officers and firefighters who have demonstrated great courage in risking their lives to save the lives of others.



Recipients of the 2023 Ontario Medals for Police and Firefighter Bravery are being recognized for heroic acts, including:



- subduing an armed assailant on a deadly rampage

- removing drivers from burning vehicles

- rescuing a child who was at risk of being stabbed

- entering a collapsed building to rescue people trapped in the debris

Edith Dumont, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, says the courage these exceptional police officers and firefighters have displayed is truly remarkable.



"Each one of the recipients has gone well above and beyond their duties, and we are proud to recognize the impact of their selfless service on their communities and on our province," she added.



Windsor Police sergeant Matt Capel-Cure is being recognized for his efforts at an incident on June 3 when he arrived on scene where a vehicle had crashed into a house in Amherstburg.



According to a release, the collision caused a fire that was fueled by a ruptured gas line.



With the flames spreading rapidly, Capel-Cure saw a critically injured man between the burning house and the vehicle when he swiftly collaborated with a bystander to rescue the injured driver from the dangerous situation.



Despite the intense heat and risk, they successfully extracted the driver, ensuring his safety until emergency medical services arrived.



Provincial officials say Capel-Cure's quick action in rescuing the severely injured driver showed his exceptional courage, bravery, and dedication to keeping others safe.



Capel-Cure also received a Chief's Recognition Coin from WPS Chief Jason Bellaire last summer for his actions.

