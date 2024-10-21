Windsor police have seized four shotguns and ammunition after executing a search warrant at a home in the 400-block of Caron Avenue.

According to police, the drugs and guns enforcement unit (DIGS) obtained a search warrant on October 17 after it was suspected the residence was housing illegal firearms.



Members of the DIGS unit along with officers from the emergency services unit (ESU) searched the home just after 6 p.m.



The search resulted in the seizure of a Remington 12-gauge shotgun, a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, a Hopkins and Allen 12-gauge shotgun, a 12-gauge shotgun of an unknown make, and several rounds of ammunition.



A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged.



He's facing 14 charges including possession of a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license, possession of a firearm while prohibited, namely a shotgun, possession of a firearm while prohibited, namely ammunition and unsafe storage of a firearm.

