One person is facing a list of charges after police in Windsor seized multiple firearms and $36,000 in cash.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on May 8, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Watkins Street.

During their search, officers located and seized a Remington sawed-off shotgun, a loaded Taurus handgun, and a Smith & Wesson revolver.

Police also recovered 48 rounds of ammunition, $36,000 in Canadian currency, and nine Oxycodone tablets.

A 21-year-old man is facing 11 charges, including three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of careless storage of a firearm, and two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.