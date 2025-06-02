Windsor police have seized over $200,000 in cannabis after a search of an illegal cannabis dispensary.

According to police, members of the drugs and guns unit (DIGS) along with the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant on Thursday, May 29 at an unlicensed cannabis dispensary in the 100-block of Tecumseh Road West.

Police say during the search, officers seized over $200,000 worth of cannabis products and over $1,000 in cash.

Investigators say the store was closed pursuant to an interim closure order under section 18 of the Cannabis Control Act.

A 24-year-old is charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of illicit cannabis and possession of proceeds of crime.