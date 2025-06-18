A Windsor police investigation has led to the arrest of a suspect and seizure of over $170,000 in illegal drugs.

Earlier this month, the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation with links to the Greater Toronto Area.

On Tuesday, a 28-year-old suspect was arrested at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Goyeau Avenue.

A search warrant was then executed at a residence in the 2600 block of Chandler Road where trafficking was suspected to occur.

The search returned 1.303 kilograms of cocaine, 329.4 grams of crack cocaine, three digital scales, drug packaging material, a cellular phone, a Rolex watch, and $3,510 in Canadian currency.

Police also executed a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle with support from K9 Officer Coal. The search returned an additional 22.5 grams of cocaine, 76.5 grams of crack cocaine, and $3,130 in Canadian currency.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $173,230.

The suspect was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.