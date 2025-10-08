A loaded handgun, along with fentanyl and counterfeit cash, have been seized following a Windsor police investigation.

According to police, officers with the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit arrested a suspect on Tuesday (October 7) in the 2100-block of Huron Church Road as part of an investigation into firearms-related activity.

Police say a search resulted in the seizure of a loaded .22 calibre pistol, 2.1 grams of fentanyl, $2,100 in counterfeit Canadian bills, $151 in Canadian currency, and a cellphone.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at the suspect's motel room in the 1900 block of Huron Church Road, where a second suspect was arrested.

The search resulted in the seizure of approximately 51.5 grams of fentanyl, two additional cellphones, and other evidence consistent with drug trafficking.

A 42-year-old man is facing a list of charges, including possession of a prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, careless use of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance, namely fentanyl, possession of counterfeit money and failure to comply with a probation order.

Police have also charged a 37-year-old man.

He's charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, namely fentanyl.

Police say the man was also arrested on the strength of an outstanding warrant for breaching a conditional sentence order.