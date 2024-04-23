The Windsor Police Service is reporting a slight decrease in the number of crime guns seized in 2023.

According to the 2023 Windsor Police Service Annual Report, a total of 554 firearms were seized last year, but only 101 were considered crime guns.

The number of crime guns seized is down 21 percent compared to 2022.

Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire addressed the figures Monday before city council and said he wants people to understand there is a difference between crime guns and total firearms seized.

"That could include firearms that were turned over for destruction or firearms that were seized at various things that were lawfully owned and not used in a crime," he said. "Someone's grandparent passes away, and they have 25 hunting rifles included in this; those guns were not used in a crime."

A crime gun is defined as a firearm used or suspected to be used in the commission of a criminal offense, regardless of whether or not it was possessed legally; or a firearm that has an obliterated, altered, or removed serial number.

Bellaire said the number of crime guns seized is a good statistic, and year-to-date, we have fewer shootings going on in the city.

"Years ago, we used to just give seized firearms, and people would read this and say, 'Oh my gosh, we've had over 500 firearms seized in Windsor; oh, it's crime guns.' That's why we've broken up that statistic in our annual report, and that's one of the statistics we keep on our heads-up dashboard: how many actual crime guns, firearms are used in criminal activity," he said.

Acrime gun would include replicas, toys, 3D printed firearms, pellet, or BB guns/air guns but only when they are used in a threatening, intimidating, or criminal manner.

The definition allows police to include weapons they believe should be included (threats, intimidation, and violence), while excluding toys used in routine play.

Police will determine whether a firearm should be classified as a crime gun as a result of the investigation.