Cash, drugs, and a double-bladed knife have been seized following a Windsor police investigation.

According to police, the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation in 2025 into a man suspected of drug trafficking.

Police say the man was located and arrested earlier this week by DIGS officers with support from K9 officer Link in the 3700 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Investigators say officers seized 6.3 grams of crack cocaine wrapped in multiple individual packages, as well as a double-bladed knife.

A search warrant was also executed in relation to the investigation in the 2000 block of Olive Road.

Police say digital scales, packaging material, and $60 in Canadian currency were seized during the search.

Officers also executed a search warrant on the suspect's vehicle and seized 4.7 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale, packaging material, and $510 in Canadian currency.

Police say the total value of the drugs seized was $1,100.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a release order.