One person is facing charges after a $500,000 drug bust in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit, or DIGS Unit, launched an investigation earlier this month into a suspected drug trafficking ring with links to the Greater Toronto Area.

On Jan. 29, officers located and arrested a 26-year-old man as he exited a vehicle in the 200 block of Watson Avenue.

During a search of the suspect, officers seized 1,978 grams of cocaine, 988 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and 150 millilitres of codeine, as well as $2,600 in cash and two cellular phones.

The DIGS Unit then obtained a search warrant for a nearby residence where trafficking was suspected to occur.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of an additional 625 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 504 grams of fentanyl, and 9 grams of cocaine.

Officers also recovered a Glock handgun magazine, 50 rounds of .38 calibre ammunition, 25 rounds of 9mm calibre ammunition, 21 rounds of .40 calibre ammunition, a digital scale, and drug packaging materials.

Police also executed a search warrant on the suspect’s vehicle and seized an additional 38 grams of cocaine.

The total value of drugs seized in the operation was $502,770.

A 26-year-old man is facing six counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, along with a charge of failure to comply with a release order.

"Through this investigation, we have taken a significant amount of illegal drugs off our streets," said Inspector David DeLuca, who oversees the DIGS Unit. "I commend the work of our DIGS Unit for their ongoing commitment to keeping our communities safe."