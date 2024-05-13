Windsor Police are seeking the public's help to identify a suspect and vehicle in connection with two theft incidents in south Windsor.

According to police, on March 16, shortly before 4 a.m., a trailer was stolen from a commercial property in the 3800 block of Sixth Concession Road.



A female suspect entered the property in a black pickup truck and exited the property with the trailer in tow.



Police say the stolen trailer was found approximately two weeks later.



Then on April 1, shortly before 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of motor vehicle theft in the 3800 block of Yellowood Street.



Police say the stolen vehicle was quickly located in Middlesex County, and surveillance footage showed that the same woman used a credit card stolen from the vehicle.



The suspect is described as having a tan complexion, approximately five-foot-five or less.



At the time of the March 16 incident, she was wearing a black Nike zip-up jacket, black jeans, and black shoes.



The suspect vehicle is described as a black pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with a silver grill, aftermarket tires, and a lift.



Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.



They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.

