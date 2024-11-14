Windsor Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest.

Police state the individual is a person of interest in connection to an ongoing investigation in the 3900 block of Seminole Street.

The individual is described as a white man, between the ages of 50 and 65, with thinning white hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing round glasses, and a blue and white tracksuit.

Anyone with information, or anyone who can identify the individual, is asked to contact Windsor Police.