The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in connection with a knife-point robbery.

Police say it happened just after 6 a.m. on May 15 in the 800 block of University Avenue West.

The suspect brandished a knife before stealing money from the cash register.

The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, gloves, and a blue face mask.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or share further information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.