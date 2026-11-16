Windsor police seek suspects in alleged home-repair scam earlier this year. One of the suspects is seen in the supplied photo. (Source: WPS)

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying three men connected to an alleged home-repair scam targeting a homeowner.

Police say a man claiming to represent Beaver Masonry and Roofing approached a resident in the 2100 block of York Street earlier this year and said the home’s chimney needed repairs.

The homeowner provided a $3,000 deposit, but investigators say the suspects later claimed they discovered additional damage and raised the estimated cost of the work to $75,000. Police also allege the suspects asked how much money was kept inside the home.

The Financial Crimes Unit has obtained a photo of one of the suspects.

The suspects are described as three white men between 40 and 50 years old. Two of the men reportedly spoke with English accents.

Windsor police encourage residents to verify contractor credentials, obtain written estimates, and avoid rushed payment decisions.

Anyone with information, or who believes they may have been targeted in a similar scam, is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330.