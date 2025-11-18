A suspect is wanted by Windsor police in connection to an arson investigation following a vehicle fire early Monday.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Highland Avenue, just south of Erie Street East, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

An unoccupied white Ford Explorer was found on fire and firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but the vehicle sustained significant damage.

Investigators are treating the fire as suspicious.

The arson unit is asking residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m., for possible evidence that can assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.