Windsor police are asking for help to identify a suspect after a hit-and-run and a vehicle fire.

On Dec. 27 shortly after 3 p.m., a cyclist was struck from behind and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle, described as dark grey or black hatchback, then collided with a parked car in a residential driveway, forcing it into a utility pole, before fleeing the scene.

The next night, a grey 2017 Chevy Cruze was found burned in the 2200 block of Charl Avenue, with a jerry can nearby.

Investigators believe it to be the same car involved in the hit-and-run the day prior.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.