Windsor police seek suspect after alleged $100K identity theft

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged identity theft scheme that left a victim with more than $100,000 in debt.

The Financial Crimes Unit began investigating in July after receiving a report of fraud and identity theft.

Investigators allege the suspect opened a fraudulent bank account in the victim’s name in June and subsequently accumulated approximately $101,315 in debt.

The suspect is described as an East Indian man with tattoos on the right side of his neck and on the back of his left hand. Police say surveillance images show him frequently covering the lower portion of his face with a scarf or mask.

He is wanted on charges including fraud over $5,000, identity fraud, identity theft, possession of a credit card obtained by an offence, unauthorized use of credit card data, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect or locate him is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.