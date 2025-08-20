The Windsor Police Service has released a photo of an unidentified suspect wanted in connection to a theft and subsequent fraud.

Last Thursday shortly after 4 p.m., a man entered the locker room of a public swimming pool in the 2500 block of College Avenue.

Police say the suspect is alleged to have stolen money and several credit cards from a person’s locker before leaving the building.

The stolen credit cards were then allegedly used to make over $6,800 in fraudulent purchases at local retail stores.

The suspect is wanted for theft under $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

If you can identify him you're asked to call the financial crimes unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.