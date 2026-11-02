Windsor Police seek person of interest following west end prowling incident

Windsor Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a person of interest following a prowling incident in the city's west end. Nov. 2, 2026 (Windsor Police/X)

Windsor Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a person of interest following a prowling incident in the city’s west end.

Investigators learned that an unknown male allegedly used the flashlight on his cellphone to peer through the windows of a residence in the 500 block of McKay Avenue.

On October 24, surveillance footage from the same residence also captured a white Ford Mustang S550 stopping in front of the home.

The man then appeared to take photos of the property.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has information about the vehicle to contact Windsor Police.