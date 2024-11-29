Windsor police are looking for assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a break-and-enter and vehicle theft.

On Nov. 6, between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., a male suspect allegedly broke into a residence in the 1400 block of Campbell Avenue.

Several items were stolen from the home, including a spare key to the resident’s vehicle.

The vehicle was stolen shortly before 8:30 p.m. that same evening.

The vehicle was recovered by police on Nov. 8, however the suspect remains outstanding.

He is decribed as a white male, no facial, and at the time of the incident wore a black and white hat, blue jeans, and long-sleeve burgundy shirt.

Residents in the area are asked to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police.